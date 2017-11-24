Here's how your favorite celebrities spent Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has come and gone and if you're still feeling full from your turkey day feast and want to relive all its glory, we feel you.
Stars filled social media with photos and videos of their celebrations. From big family gatherings to time in the kitchen, here's how your favorite celebrities were spending the day.
Kelly Clarkson shared a cute photo of her, husband Brandon Blackstock, daughter River Rose, son Remy and stepdaughter Savannah wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving.
Country star Jessie James Decker let fans have an inside look into feast prep time at her home. From setting the table ahead of the festivities to making chocolate cream pie (yum!), this soon-to-be mom of three certainly had her hands full.
Britney Spears spent the day feasting with her sons, Sean and Jayden James. Their table was filled with all of the delicious turkey trimmings.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who were spending Thanksgiving with their families, went for a turkey-day bike ride. Rodriguez also posted a photo of their table, which was decorated beautifully. Was that an A-Rod or J.Lo creation?
It was a family affair for Cindy Crawford, who spent the day with her husband Rande Gerber and kids Kaia and Presley. She posted a photo after their feast, writing, "That's a wrap."
Justin Timberlake tried his hand at torching a tasty-looking pumpkin meringue pie. As Timberlake said, it's "Thanksgiving dad life."
Jessica Biel also shared a photo of all the yummy pies they had at their feast. Let's just say we wouldn't mind being invited next year with that dessert spread.
Candace Cameron Bure spent the day with family and shared a photo of her Thanksgiving crew to celebrate. Look-alike daughter Natasha Bure was front and center.
John Legend shared an adorable photo of Luna playing in the leaves in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. It's been a big week for Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen as they announced she is pregnant with their second child.
Drew Barrymore spent the day with her daughters and taught them the importance of giving thanks to all. She shared a snap of her daughter Olive delivering a pie to All Souls Church.
After that, it was playtime for daughter Frankie, who was seen dressed up and busy with her dollhouse.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prince Jr. looked like they had a successful day of feasting. Gellar shared a selfie of her and her husband of 15 years as they were in a "turkey coma."
Gwen Stefani spent the day with her mom, dad and siblings. She captioned her photo, "#sograteful."
For Neil Patrick Harris, the day wasn't complete without a ride on the subway with his "top two" reasons to be thankful.
Gabrielle Union wished fans a happy Thanksgiving by sharing a video of her and TODAY's very own Hoda dancing with red wine, of course.
She then shared a photo of her and husband Dwyane Wade in their comfiest clothes. "No Thanksgiving Thanksgiving," wrote Union. So, did they have a feast or not? That's our question.
Sofia Vergara had quite the festive celebration. The "Modern Family" star shared a cute snap of her wearing a pie hat and husband Joe Manganiello wearing a turkey hat.
She made sure the rest of her guests were in the Thanksgiving spirit with themed hats for all.
And after all that eating, it was time for a dance party.
Looks like everyone had a busy day celebrating with family and friends. We hope your day was spent with loved ones, too!