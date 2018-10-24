Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By TODAY

Do you love movies, TV, celebrity gossip and everything pop culture? Prove it to us for a chance to win a trip for you and a friend to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

All you have to do is upload a 60-second video explaining why you are the ultimate pop culture fan.

On or around Nov. 2, judges will review eligible submissions and select up to two finalists based on originality and creativity.

Finalists and guests will be required to travel to New York City on or about Wednesday Nov. 7-8. During this time, the finalists will compete in a game. The winner will be whisked away to the airport to fly to the E! People's Choice Awards with her plus one.

The winner will receive round-trip airline tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in a hotel and ground transportation between the Los Angeles airport and hotel in addition to two tickets to the awards show.

Upload your video and fill out the information below for a chance to be considered. You must be 21 or older and available to also travel Nov. 9-12.

Entries close Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. EST.

Even if you don't win, you can still catch the People's Choice Awards on Nov. 11 on E!