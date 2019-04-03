Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 7:43 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

Will you be in New York City on Tuesday, April 9? If so, we’d love for you to be our special guest at an exclusive screening of "Missing Link" starring Zach Galifianakis, Hugh Jackman, and Zoe Saldana before it hits theaters.

You'll need to be available from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, April 9. Spots are limited, so please sign-up ASAP in the form below. We plan to include moments from the screening throughout the show that day, so you could wind up on the 3rd hour of TODAY!

We’ll be in touch if you’re selected. And if you don’t hear from us, you can always swing by the TODAY Plaza to see if there are any extra spots that morning.

This was created by TODAY with our sponsor, LAIKA Studios Missing Link.