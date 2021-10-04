Here's how Lindsay Lohan and her co-stars celebrated 'Mean Girls' Day

“Mean Girls” fans everywhere gather on national “Mean Girls” Day, otherwise known as October 3rd, as an ode to the movie and to celebrate the iconic moment when Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), “What day is it?” But this year, fans aren’t the only ones celebrating.

Stars of the 2004 hit movie, including Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett and more, commemorated the day on Instagram.

Lindsay Lohan posted a screen grab from the movie, and captioned it, “It’s October 3rd. 😊☺️💕🧡💕 #meangirls #itsoctober3rd,” her famous response to when Bennett asked her what day it was, in the movie.

Bennett responded not long after, with his line, “What day is it?” His reply got more than 14,000 likes.

Lohan responded again, “It's October 3rd 😂.”

Other stars from the movie, including Amanda Seyfried, who played Karen Smith, also chimed in on Lohan’s post, writing “YES IT IS.”

Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners, posted to her Instagram story, sharing a sweet message in reference to a beloved "Sesame Street" character, adding,“you can always sit with Elmo.”

Daniel Franzese, who played Damian in the movie, shared his own post via Instagram, voicing how grateful he is for the various opportunities that the film brought him.

“​​On this #MeanGirlsDay I'm grateful for so much this film has brought into my life including great memories and friendships and constant new adventures.”

Franzese continued in a separate post, “this one day a year when I really have the Mean Girls fan’s attention I want to simply say THANK YOU SO MUCH. I truly love you all. #houseofglencoco.”

The movie remains a staple teen comedy for many, featuring a relatable high school love story with nuances of teen drama. The film has launched the careers of many, Jonathan Bennett being one of them.

Bennett has gone on to write, act and host a variety of shows on the Food Network, though he says that he still gets recognized for his quintessential role as Aaron Samuels.

"For the last 15 years, almost every day, I get recognized as Aaron Samuels, whether it's the person at Starbucks writing 'Aaron Samuels' on your cup before they give it to you and I'm, like, 'My name's Jonathan,' or people yelling 'grool' or 'fetch' or 'Your hair looks sexy pushed back' on the street," he told TODAY in 2018. "Like, everywhere you go, someone calls you Aaron Samuels. I don't know what it's like not to be, I guess. Like, I don't remember what it's like waking up and having that not happen."

Bennett also recalled what it was like to work with Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey.

"Lindsay would get really nervous before takes sometimes. And it was cute because she was only 16. You're kind of at that age where you're awkward and you have fidgety things and you're tugging on your sweater all the time. She wanted to text her friends and be a girl. She was a kid."

"Tina Fey is the best there is," he said. "Picture you've never really worked in Hollywood, and the first movie you have to go on set and say lines to in a comedy, having done no comedy, you're with Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey. Like, what do you do? You're just always nervous that you're not good enough."

Bennett added that his favorite part of filming was learning how to play a character from whom he was so different.

"I think my favorite part about playing Aaron Samuels is he was so far off from who I was," Bennett said. "Like, I grew up a theater nerd and a drama club nerd. And here I am, getting to play what I always wanted to be, which is, like, the cool jock guy. And I remember Tina wrote a note after the movie to me saying something along the lines of, "Great work, great acting. I know it's not easy being jocksy all the time."

“Mean Girls” is currently streaming on Paramount+.