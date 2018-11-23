Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

We may not all watch the same movies or TV shows anymore, but one thing Americans still do collectively, every year? Celebrate Thanksgiving! And that includes some of our favorite celebrities.

Here's what the stars and their families were up to for turkey day — and we bet their households and tables looked a lot like yours.

Jennifer Garner showed off her youthful dimples with a throwback photo to when she made a British guest dress up for the day:

"Quantico" actress Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas proved you can be halfway around the world and celebrate with a giant table of family (and soon-to-be family) in Delhi, India:

Madonna kept it international by posting a rare photo of all of her children in Malawi for the holiday:

"Fame, Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most," she posted.

Blake Lively said it all for us in two Instagram photos in which she depicted expectation vs. reality regarding Thanksgiving (click on the image to see the second picture):

One of our favorite celeb couples, Joe Manganiello and "Modern Family's" Sofia Vergara shared a bunch of Thanksgiving photos with family:

Mariah Carey was apparently in an undeclared battle for most glitzy outfit at Thanksgiving (main competitors: Lively and Vergara) as she helped Moroccan and Monroe, 7, place marshmallows on the mashed sweet potatoes:

Another dynamic duo, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, shared what they were most thankful for by posting a picture of themselves and their children all snuggled up together in bed on his Instagram page.

"Thankful for mornings like this with the ones I love most. I am truly blessed," wrote Rodriguez in the caption.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen waited for her husband John Legend to finish up performing in the Macy's Day Thanksgiving parade and shared a little pie mishap with the world:

Legend himself had to laugh later when Macy's pulled up an old tweet of Teigen's in which she couldn't fathom being bored enough to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Kelly Clarkson tweeted after her Macy's Parade appearance, and also posted a fun Instagram of herself on the stage:

Hilary Duff posted a sweet photo of her children, Luca, 6, and Banks, 1 month, along with a funny family outtake with Matthew Koma:

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade also shared a baby picture of two-week-old Kaavia:

Eva Longoria put on a fun sunglasses filter for her and little Santiago Enrique, 5 months:

"Hope y’all are have a great day with family and friends!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott tweeted a sweet family picture with 9-month-old Storm looking adorable.

The baby roundup continued as Mindy Kaling shared a sweet photo with 11-month-old Katherine and their matching high-tops:

And Joanna Gaines shared a picture of two of her children cuddled up together, along with a throwback picture of her running to the "turkey table" in 1979:

David Burtka posted an array of pictures of himself with husband Neil Patrick Harris and their family, including kids Harper and Gideon, 8 (click to see more):

Oprah reminded us what the Queen of All Media can do for Thanksgiving, which is to hire Chef Kenny Gilbert to come on over and smoke a whole bunch of turkeys for her big day:

Speaking of doing it up right, here's Reese Witherspoon dishing up asparagus on a beautiful blue-themed table:

"I am grateful for a day spent with loved ones eating, laughing and making memories," she wrote in the caption.

Ellen DeGeneres sent her love via Tweet:

As did Bette Midler, calling for us to look at each other and not our screens:

Dolly Parton reminded us how important family is with a touching Tweet.

And Rob Lowe:

As he noted, "I'm thankful for YOU."

And we're thankful for you! Hope your turkey day was warm and delicious.