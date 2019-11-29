Here's how Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez and more celebs spent Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has passed, but the spirit of the holiday lives on through Instagram! With elaborate spreads of Thanksgiving classics, perfectly arranged cheese plates and plenty of smiling family photos, celebrities across the country — and even across the pond — celebrated the holiday in their own style.

Joanna Gaines got sentimental this Thanksgiving, sharing a series of photos of the turkey preparation process featuring her parents.

"For years I've wanted to write down my mom's full holiday meal that she has made since I was little," the "Fixer Upper" star started her caption. "It has always been hard for her to just give me the recipe because she cooks 'to taste' so nothing is ever written down or measured. She just wings it every time and every time it's my favorite."

She continued, "So I cleared my schedule and sat and watched her every move and wrote it all down. It feels like such a gift to finally have these recipes of my mom’s on paper, all written out. And the even greater gift was the time we got to spend together in the kitchen today.This thanksgiving, I'm extra grateful for family, tradition, and good food ❤️#HappyThanksgiving."

Jennifer Lopez shared a series of photos featuring her blended family with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The group prepared their Thanksgiving treats and took a few cute photos along the way!

"So grateful today and everyday!" the singer and actress wrote. "Blessings...🧡💛🍁🦃. HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!"

Jennifer Aniston was feeling a little feisty on the holiday this year. Aniston took Jimmy Kimmel's suggestion for her Friendsgiving celebration, offering up a not-so-typical holiday dish of enchiladas.

Aniston captioned her post, "Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas" and even included Kimmel's reaction to her dish's label.

The Beckham family sent their love from England to everyone celebrating the classic American holiday through an adorable family photo.

Victoria Beckham captioned the glam family shot, writing, "Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today 🇺🇸 Kisses from us all xxx"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared multiple photos to celebrate the holiday, both pre-feast and post-feast.

The first photo of the day made it up before noon, a simple shot of Johnson lying on the floor with his youngest daughter, Tiana Gia. The "Jumanji" star wrote, "1130am, already tired and our butts kicked on the bedroom floor and we haven’t even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet."

"This is not a good sign," he added. "Powering back up in 3...2"

Luckily, Johnson made it to Thanksgiving dinner, sharing a shot of the family feast pre-mealtime.

"Grateful to the core for these blessings," he started his sentimental caption. "Happy Thanksgiving from our Johnson family to yours. And if by chance you’re running on a little bit of hard luck these holidays as a family - I understand, I’ve been there too. Hang in there, keep working hard and hold onto faith. Universe has a funny way of meeting you half way when faith, hard work and optimism are the anchors. #happythanksgiving #gratitude"

Reese Witherspoon shared her own holiday sentiment that many can relate to.

Standing in front of a perfectly decorated table holding both a glass and bottle of wine, Witherspoon wrote, "Gratitude is when someone else cooks while you open the wine... 🦃🍷"

"Happy Thanksgiving, folks!" she added, all jokes aside. "Thankful for this fun, supportive, meme-loving community ❤️ #thanksgiving"

Neil Patrick Harris went full foodie on us with a closeup photo of his perfectly plated Thanksgiving meal.

"Thanksgiving dinner, courtesy of @dbelicious," he wrote, crediting his husband, David Burtka, for the Instagram-friendly meal. "May your today have many laughs, few arguments, and countless moments of reflection and gratitude. Oh, and also pie. Delicious, delicious pie... #happythanksgiving"

Sarah Jessica Parker shared her own Thanksgiving spread full of all of the holiday classics.

Parker crafted her caption in her typical poetic fashion, writing, "From our gathering. To yours. Near and far. May you be well fed, surrounded by folks you love, who love you and plenty of willing and helpful hands to clear. Happy Thanksgiving. X, SJ."