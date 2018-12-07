Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

If they wanted to, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton could buy truly outrageous, expensive gifts for each other. But there's one thing their money apparently can't buy: The ability to keep their gifts a secret!

Stefani revealed the problem with her boyfriend, country music star and "Voice" coach Blake Shelton, while visiting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday.

"It's so hard. He has everything," she told Kimmel. "I feel like we were both sitting there going, 'Promise me you're not going to get me anything. Let's just not get gifts this time.'"

Yeah, good luck with that. Shelton, 42, apparently thought he'd found the ideal gift for Stefani, 49: a jacket they both spotted while looking at Black Friday sales together.

"He helps me because he's my best friend," Stefani explained. "And I'm like, you know, 'Do you like this jacket? I'm gonna get it, no it's too expensive. I'm not going to get it.' But then I got it."

Alas, Shelton had already bought it behind her back. "When it came and I had it, he was like, 'I got you that! That was your Christmas present!' So now I have two of them."

Arguably, a backup jacket is never a bad thing, particularly if it's one you love.

Meanwhile, things went even more poorly when it came to Stefani deciding to get Shelton a leaf blower from Home Depot. But first, she asked her assistant to find the best-reviewed one.

"I sent it to this group text with all of our friends on it on accident," she revealed. "(Blake) wrote back and said, 'Yeah, that’s the perfect gift!' I blew it with the leaf blower! ... He confessed that he had actually bought one a week ago already."

Well, we're sure they'll figure something out in the next few weeks. Maybe they should take a tip from TODAY's Dylan Dreyer, and save up for a major vacation!