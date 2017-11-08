Here's how Channing Tatum's wife responded when he told her about his stripper past

share tweet pin email

When Channing Tatum began dating Jenna Dewan Tatum more than a decade ago, he made no secret of the fact that he was once a stripper.

In fact, the "Magic Mike" star 37, told his future bride about his sexy past on one of their earliest dates.

"I think it was one of the very first, like, dinners we ever had together. I don't know. I'm not shy about it," the actor told Entertainment Tonight at Tuesday's "War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend" premiere.

Jenna's response? "She was just like, 'What?' She needed to know just like everybody," he said.

Jenna's low-key attitude didn't surprise Channing, who said in general women have never been too fazed by his former line of work.

"Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do," he explained. "Guys want to know everything about it, like, 'What? How much? When? Were you naked?'"

The couple fell for each other on the set of 2006's dance romance "Step Up" and tied the knot in 2009. They have one child together, daughter Everly, 4.

In a June 2016 Facebook Live chat, Channing revealed one secret to the pair's happy marriage — communication.

"We talk a lot. We really do. Jenna is an unbelievable communicator and she knows when something is off between us, I'm not getting out of that," said the actor. "We're just going to have to get through it and talk about it."

Another secret? Lots of loving. "Me and sex are friends. We're animals," Channing said coyly.

But, he added, sex is more than physical.

"It's something that enriches your life," he said. "It's is one of the clearest ways that we communicate. It boils things down to a very primal level."