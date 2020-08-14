Here's everything we know about the 'Clueless' reboot coming to Peacock

We’re like totally excited to report that Peacock has landed a reboot of the classic 1995 comedy, “Clueless.”

This time around, the story will focus on Cher Horowitz’s best friend Dionne Davenport.

“A baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans,” Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, said in the recently revealed logline for the series. “How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend.”

The 1995 movie "Clueless", written and directed by Amy Heckerling. Seen here from left, Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport, and Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz. Paramount Pictures / CBS via Getty Images

The original "Clueless," written and directed by Amy Heckerling, told the story of Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a good-hearted but superficial Beverly Hills teen who preoccupies herself by playing Cupid with her best pal, Dionne (Stacey Dash), for her lovesick friends and teachers.

The updated version in development has been described "as 'Mean Girls' meets 'Riverdale' meets a Lizzo video, set in a high school that is uniquely 2020 L.A."

This reboot isn’t actually the first — super fans will remember there was a follow-up sitcom that ran for three seasons on ABC and UPN. There was even an off-Broadway musical in 2018.

The movie itself turned 25 in July, which had us totally buggin'. TODAY spoke with several of the stars from the original film, including Dan Hedaya, who played Cher’s dad Mel Horowitz.

He said each new generation of teens has discovered “Clueless” and it speaks to them, no matter the year.

“It's about those important teenage years when they're starting to have interest in the opposite sex. And there's a great spirit about the movie — and, you know, clothing and music and dancing and boys and girls. It's got all the elements that are part of a teenager's life.”

