Here's the epic way Mandy Moore's using her break from 'This Is Us'

Mandy Moore's idea of downtime includes plenty of adventure.

The 33-year-old actress and her fiancé, musician Taylor Goldsmith, are using her break from "This Is Us" to accomplish a longtime personal goal of hers — climbing Mount Kilimanjaro!

On Friday, Moore shared a group pic with Goldsmith and their hiking pals just before they set off to climb all 19,341 feet of the Tanzanian mountain, which is situated in the Kilimanjaro National Park.

"And we’re off. #CountdowntoKili has arrived," she wrote. "I’ve been dreaming of seeing her and doing this since I was 18. Couldn’t be more grateful for this crew and everything this experience is bound to be. Let’s do this!"

As many thrill seekers know, hiking up the world's tallest freestanding mountain is an exhilarating experience that comes with certain risks. According to the experts at Climb Mount Kilimanjaro, only about 75 percent of climbers successfully make it to the top and back each year, with many becoming ill because of extreme altitude sickness.

Of course, these days it's mandatory that all climbers be accompanied by skilled guides, so Moore and Goldsmith are in good hands.

Plus, Moore has clearly been planning. Last year, she opened up to Shape magazine about her dream.

"I do want to climb Mount Kilimanjaro," she said. "That’s a bucket list item — maybe on the next hiatus; I’ve already told Taylor that I may incorporate it into the honeymoon."

While Moore and Goldsmith have yet to get hitched, we're cheering them on as they share this other amazing adventure together!