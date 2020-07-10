Here are some of Coach Taylor's most inspiring quotes from 'Friday Night Lights'

Sign up for our newsletter

Texas forever!

Nearly a decade after the "Friday Night Lights" finale aired, the acclaimed series is coming to Peacock, NBC's new streaming service.

For five seasons, Kyle Chandler starred on the sports drama as Eric Taylor, the head coach of the Dillon Panthers (and later the East Dillon Lions) with a penchant for inspirational speeches.

Whether you're new to "FNL," or a longtime fan rewatching the show, here are five Coach Taylor quotes that are sure to motivate you. (And see what other classic shows are streaming on Peacock in this roundup.)

1. We secretly tell ourselves this on a daily basis.

2. We believe you, Coach.

3. Coach's moral compass was almost always intact.

4. Coach had a knack for saying the right thing.

5. "Just do."

Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.