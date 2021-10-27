Here are the nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards

It's that time of the year again — awards season!

We are getting our first look at the nominees for this year's People Choice Awards.

Awkwafina, Jason Sudeikis, and the cast of "The Voice" are all nominated this year! TODAY Illustration / Alamy Stock Photo/ Apple TV/ NBC

The awards cover film, television, animation, music, social media influencers and podcasts, and will be handed out on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in Santa Monica, California.

For the first time, the awards show will be broadcast on both E! and NBC at the same time. As always, fans have the final say on who takes home the awards. Click here to make your voice heard.

TODAY is proud to be among the first to release the list of nominees and to earn a nomination of our own.

The Movie of 2021

"Black Widow"

"Coming 2 America"

"F9: The Fast Saga 4 Dune"

"No Time To Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"The Tomorrow War"

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"

A scene from "No Time to Die." United Artists Releasing

The Comedy Movie of 2021

"Coming 2 America"

"Free Guy"

"He's All That"

"Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

"Jungle Cruise"

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

"Thunder Force"

"Vacation Friends"

The Action Movie of 2021

"Black Widow"

"F9: The Fast Saga"

"Godzilla vs. Kong"

"No Time To Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"The Suicide Squad"

"The Tomorrow War"

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"

The movie poster for "F9: The Fast Saga," Universal Pictures

The Drama Movie of 2021

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"Fatherhood"

"Halloween Kills"

"In The Heights"

"Old"

"Respect"

The Family Movie of 2021

"Cinderella"

"Luca"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

"The Boss Baby: Family Business"

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

"Tom and Jerry"

"Vivo"

"Yes Day"

The Male Movie Star of 2021

Chris Pratt, "The Tomorrow War"

Daniel Craig, "No Time To Die"

Dwayne Johnson, "Jungle Cruise"

Eddie Murphy, "Coming 2 America"

John Cena, "F9: The Fast Saga"

Ryan Reynolds, "Free Guy"

Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Vin Diesel, "F9: The Fast Saga"

The Female Movie Star of 2021

Awkwafina, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Charlize Theron, "F9: The Fast Saga"

Florence Pugh, "Black Widow"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Leslie Jones, "Coming 2 America"

Margot Robbie, "The Suicide Squad"

Salma Hayek, "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

Scarlett Johansson, "Black Widow"

Awkwafina at the premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on Aug. 16, 2021 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The Drama Movie Star of 2021

Anthony Ramos, "In The Heights"

Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place Part II"

Emma Stone, "Cruella"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Halloween Kills"

Jason Momoa, "Dune"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Kevin Hart, "Fatherhood"

Timothée Chalamet, "Dune"

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson, "Jungle Cruise"

Eddie Murphy, "Coming 2 America"

Emily Blunt, "Jungle Cruise"

Leslie Jones, "Coming 2 America"

Melissa McCarthy, "Thunder Force"

Octavia Spencer, "Thunder Force"

Ryan Reynolds, "Free Guy"

Salma Hayek, "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

The Action Movie Star of 2021

Charlize Theron, "F9: The Fast Saga"

Chris Pratt, "The Tomorrow War"

Daniel Craig, "No Time To Die"

Florence Pugh, "Black Widow"

John Cena, "F9: The Fast Saga"

Scarlett Johansson, "Black Widow"

Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, "F9: The Fast Saga"

Simu Liu at London premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on Aug. 26, 2021. Karwai Tang / WireImage

The Show of 2021

"Cobra Kai"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

"Loki"

"Saturday Night Live"

"The Bachelor"

"This Is Us"

"WandaVision"

The Drama Show of 2021

"Outer Banks"

"9-1-1"

"Cobra Kai"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

"The Equalizer"

"The Walking Dead"

"This Is Us"

The cast of "This is Us." NBC

The Comedy Show of 2021

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

"Grown-ish"

"Never Have I Ever"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Ted Lasso"

"The Upshaws"

"Young Rock"

The Reality Show of 2021

"90 Day Fiancé"

"Bachelor In Paradise"

"Below Deck"

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta"

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

The Competition Show of 2021

"America's Got Talent"

"American Idol"

"Dancing With The Stars"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"The Bachelor"

"The Bachelorette"

"The Masked Singer"

"The Voice"

The judges of "The Voice," Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton during the recent "Battle Rounds." Trae Patton / NBC

The Male TV Star of 2021

Anthony Mackie, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"

Dwayne Johnson, "Young Rock"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Tom Hiddleston, "Loki"

The Female TV Star of 2021

Angela Bassett, "9-1-1"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer"

Yara Shahidi, "Grown-ish"

A scene from "Grown-ish," featuring Fancia Raisa, Yara Shahidi and Emily Arlook. Tiffany Roohani / Freeform

The Drama TV Star of 2021

Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"

Angela Bassett, "9-1-1"

Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"

Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

The Comedy TV Star of 2021

Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Dwayne Johnson, "Young Rock"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Wanda Sykes, "The Upshaws"

Yara Shahidi, "Grown-ish"

Jason Sudeikis stars in "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV. Colin Hutton / Apple TV

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021

"Good Morning America"

"Live with Kelly and Ryan"

"Red Table Talk"

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"The View"

"The Wendy Williams Show"

"TODAY"

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"

Pop star Madonna drapes herself across TV host Jimmy Fallon's desk in an episode that aired on Oct. 7, 2021. YouTube

The Competition Contestant of 2021

Cody Rigsby, "Dancing With the Stars"

Gottmik, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

JoJo, "The Masked Singer"

JoJo Siwa, "Dancing With the Stars"

Katie Thurston, "The Bachelorette"

Matt James, "The Bachelor"

Symone, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Wiz Khalifa, "The Masked Singer"

The Reality Star of 2021

Erica Mena, " Love & Hip Hop Atlanta"

Joe Amabile, "Bachelor In Paradise"

Kandi Burruss, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Khloé Kardashian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

Kim Kardashian West, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

Lisa Rinna, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021

"Cobra Kai"

"Loki"

"Mare of Easttown"

"Outer Banks"

"Sex/Life"

"Squid Game"

"Ted Lasso"

"The White Lotus"

"Squid Game" Youngkyu Park / Netflix

The Sci Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021

"Loki"

"Lucifer"

"La Brea"

"Shadow and Bone"

"Superman and Lois"

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

"The Flash"

"WandaVision"

The Male Artist of 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

The Female Artist of 2021

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

The Group of 2021

BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

The Song of 2021

"Butter," BTS

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"Easy On Me," Adele

"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Up," Cardi B

The Album of 2021

"Certified Lover Boy," Drake

"Culture III," Migos

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Justice," Justin Bieber

"MONTERO," Lil Nas X

"Planet Her," Doja Cat

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo

"star-crossed," Kacey Musgraves

The Country Artist of 2021

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton performs onstage on Sept. 19, 2015 in Las Vegas. Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Latin Artist of 2021

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

The New Artist of 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. Mat Hayward / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Music Video of 2021

"Butter," BTS

"Easy On Me," Adele

"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo

"LOCATION," KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"My Universe," Coldplay X BTS

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"STAY," The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

The Collaboration Song of 2021

"Best Friend," Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

"INDUSTRY BABY," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

"You Right," Doja Cat, The Weeknd

The Social Star of 2021

Addison Rae

Britney Spears

Charli D'Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

Addison Rae attends Elle's 27th Annual "Women In Hollywood Celebration," at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Elle

The Pop Special of 2021

"Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry"

"Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil"

"Friends: The Reunion"

"Justin Bieber: Our World"

"Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg"

"Oprah with Meghan and Harry"

"P!nk: All I Know So Far"

"Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3"

The Comedy Act of 2021

"Back To Abnormal Tour," Trevor Noah

"Bo Burnham: Inside," Bo Burnham

"From Scratch Tour," John Mulaney

"Sorry, Harriet Tubman," Phoebe Robinson

"The King’s Jester Tour," Hasan Minhaj

"The Milk & Money Tour," Ali Wong

"Vaccinated and Horny Tour," Chelsea Handler

"You Know What It Is," Marlon Wayans

The Game Changer of 2021

Alex Morgan

Bubba Wallace

Carl Nassib

Naomi Osaka

Patrick Mahomes

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee

The Pop Podcast of 2021

"Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain"

"Armchair Expert"

"Call Her Daddy"

"Chicks in the Office"

"Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend"

"Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew"

"SmartLess"

"Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer"