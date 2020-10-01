Here are the nominees for the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Virtual awards season continued on Thursday with the announcement of the annual People's Choice Awards!

The awards cover film, television, animation, music, social media influencers and podcasts, and will be handed out on E! on Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET. It's not clear how social distancing and quarantining will affect the broadcast, but we do know that as always, fans will be able to weigh in on their favorites. Voting is open now, so go here to make your voice heard.

And while TODAY was happy to be among the very first to release the list of nominees, we had a special bonus: TODAY also received a nomination.

So check out the list below and see if your favorites made the shortlists!

The Movie of 2020

"Bad Boys for Life"

"Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"

"Extraction"

"Hamilton"

"Project Power"

"The Invisible Man"

"The Old Guard"

"Trolls World Tour"

"Trolls World Tour" DreamWorks

The Comedy Movie of 2020

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"Like A Boss"

"The King of Staten Island"

"The Kissing Booth 2"

"The Lovebirds"

"The Wrong Missy"

"To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

"Bill & Ted Face the Music"

"Bill and Ted Face the Music" Patti Perret / Orion Pictures

The Action Movie of 2020

"Bad Boys for Life"

"Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"

"Bloodshot"

"Extraction"

"Mulan"

"Project Power"

"Tenet"

"The Old Guard"

"Mulan" Disney

The Drama Movie of 2020

"Hamilton"

"Dangerous Lies"

"Greyhound"

"I Still Believe"

"The Invisible Man"

"The High Note"

"The Photograph"

"The Way Back"

"Hamilton" Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

The Male Movie Star of 2020

Chris Hemsworth, "Extraction"

Jamie Foxx, "Project Power"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Mark Wahlberg, "Spenser Confidential"

Robert Downey. Jr., "Dolittle"

Tom Hanks, "Greyhound"

Vin Diesel, "Bloodshot"

Will Smith, "Bad Boys for Life"

The Female Movie Star of 2020

Camila Mendes, "Dangerous Lies"

Charlize Theron, "The Old Guard"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Invisible Man (Universal)

Issa Rae, "The Lovebirds"

Margot Robbie, "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"

Salma Hayek, "Like a Boss"

Tiffany Haddish, "Like A Boss"

Vanessa Hudgens, "Bad Boys for Life"

"The Invisible Man" HBO Max

The Drama Movie Star of 2020

Ben Affleck, "The Way Back"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Invisible Man"

Issa Rae, "The Photograph"

KJ Apa, "I Still Believe"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Russell Crowe, "Unhinged"

Tom Hanks, "Greyhound"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "The High Note"

The Show of 2020

"Grey’s Anatomy"

"Never Have I Ever"

"Outer Banks"

"The Bachelor"

"The Last Dance"

"The Masked Singer"

"This Is Us"

"Tiger King"

The Male TV Star of 2020

Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Dan Levy, "Schitt’s Creek"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Jesse Williams , "Grey’s Anatomy"

Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "Space Force"

"This Is Us" NBC

The Female TV Star of 2020

Christina Applegate, "Dead To Me"

Danai Gurira, "The Walking Dead"

Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"

Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Sofia Vergara, "Modern Family"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" Adam Christopher / NBC

The Daytime Talk Show of 2020

"CBS This Morning"

"Live With Kelly & Ryan"

"Red Table Talk"

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show "

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"The View"

"The Wendy Williams Show"

"TODAY"

"TODAY" Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The Male Artist of 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

Blake Shelton. Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Female Artist of 2020

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

The Song of 2020

"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa

"Dynamite," BTS

"Intentions," Justin Bieber

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

"Stuck with U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Lady Gaga. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV

The Album of 2020

"After Hours," The Weeknd

"Changes," Justin Bieber

"Chromatica," Lady Gaga

"Folklore," Taylor Swift

"Future Nostalgia," Dua Lipa

"High Off Life ," Future

"Map of the Soul: 7," BTS

"YHLQMDLG," Bad Bunny