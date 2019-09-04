Sign up for our newsletter

On Tuesday, awards season kicked off in a grand style as the nominees for the E! People's Choice Awards were released. Covering film, television, animation and music, the People's Choice Awards will be handed out on E! Nov. 10.

TODAY had a very special role in today's announcement, too: Not only were the song of the year nominees announced exclusively on the show — but TODAY received a nomination!

Did your favorites make the shortlist of the biggest categories? Check below to find out.

The Movie of 2019

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Toy Story 4"

"Captain Marvel"

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

"The Lion King"

"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum"

"Us"

"Spider-Man: Far From Home"

"Men In Black: International" Columbia Pictures

The Comedy Movie of 2019

"The Upside"

"Yesterday"

"The Hustle"

"Men in Black: International"

"Long Shot"

"Little"

"Wine Country"

"Murder Mystery"

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Marvel

The Action Movie of 2019

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Spider-Man: Far From Home"

"Captain Marvel"

"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum"

"Shazam!"

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters"

"Dark Phoenix"

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

The Drama Movie of 2019

"Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood"

"Rocketman"

"Five Feet Apart"

"Glass"

"Us"

"Triple Frontier"

"After"

"Breakthrough"

"Aladdin" Disney

The Male Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame"

Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

Will Smith, "Aladdin"

Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum"

Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"

Dwayne Johnson, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

Adam Sandler, "Murder Mystery"

Lupita Nyong'o in "Us" Monkeypaw Productions

The Female Movie Star of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"

Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Endgame"

Zendaya, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"

Jennifer Aniston, "Murder Mystery"

Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel"

Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"

Tessa Thompson, "Men in Black: International"

"The Lion King" Disney

The Animated Star of 2019

America Ferrera, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Tom Hanks, "Toy Story 4"

Kevin Hart, "The Secret Life of Pets 2"

Beyoncé, "The Lion King"

Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

Chris Pratt, "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"

Tiffany Haddish, "The Secret Life of Pets 2"

Awkwafina, "The Angry Birds Movie 2"

Kit Harington in "Game of Thrones" HBO

The Show of 2019

"Game of Thrones"

"WWE Raw"

"Stranger Things"

"The Walking Dead"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Riverdale"

"This Is Us"

"Grey's Anatomy"

The Male TV Star of 2019

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"

Finn Wolfhard, "Stranger Things"

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

KJ Apa, "Riverdale"

Mandy Moore in "This Is Us" NBC

The Female TV Star of 2019

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"

Danai Gurira, "The Walking Dead"

Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"

Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

The TODAY gang: Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. NBC

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

"The View"

"Red Table Talk"

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

"The Wendy Williams Show"

"Live with Kelly and Ryan"

TODAY

"Good Morning America"

"The Real"

Drake. Evan Agostini / AP

The Male Artist of 2019

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The Female Artist of 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

The Song of 2019

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Talk," Khalid

"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

"Dancing With A Stranger," Sam Smith and Normani

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Ariana Grande. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The Album of 2019

"Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande

"Free Spirit," Khalid

"When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish

"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo

"Happiness Begins," Jonas Brothers

"No. 6 Collaborations Project," Ed Sheeran

"X 100pre," Bad Bunny

"Lover, " Taylor Swift