By royal decree, here are the 1st photos from the 'Coming to America' sequel

Good morning, my neighbors! Are you interested in some rare, precious photos ... from the upcoming "Coming 2 America" film?
Of course you are!
Amazon Studios, which will release the sequel to 1988's "Coming to America" in March, has released several first-look stills from the film, and we have to say — they are worth a king's ransom!
As we learned in November, "Coming 2 America" (which will bring back Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem and Arsenio Hall as his personal attendant Semmi) was finally getting a 2021 release on Prime Video on March 5. The film had been meant to come out in theaters on Dec. 18, but the pandemic upended those plans.
No matter: We can't wait to see what's been going on with Akeem and his next visit to the U.S. And also, how is it that he isn't king of Zamunda yet already?
Well, as it turns out he has new business that brings him back to Queens: A long-lost son he never knew he had, whom he's promised to bring up as the new crown prince. High jinks, no doubt, will ensue.
The original film grossed over $288 million and was directed by John Landis. In it, the cosseted Crown Prince Akeem abandoned his cushy lifestyle to find a bride who would love him for himself, not his wealth or status. Semmi joined him on his quest, which took Akeem to Queens, New York, where he went undercover to find his match.
As for the photos from the sequel, they're both a trip back into nostalgia and a look forward: There's James Earl Jones as King Jaffe! There's Shari Headley as Lisa! There are Murphy and Hall hamming it up in the barbershop again!
We're reasonably sure nobody'll be signing up to work fast food at McDowell's, but heck: anything is possible. So set your schedules now for March 5, and Amazon Prime!