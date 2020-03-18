Here are all the movies and TV shows delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak

Films and television shows offer an ideal escape from the realities of the world as we face uncertain times and endless hours at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But the world of entertainment isn’t immune to the impact of the pandemic. In fact, the coronavirus is putting some of the most highly anticipated releases in quarantine for a while.

Here’s a list of what won’t be coming soon:

Films

“A Quiet Place Part 2” was set to open nationwide March 20, but just last week, director and star John Krasinski revealed that the release would be postponed until “we can all see it together!”

Another horror flick getting the ax (temporarily) is Kerri Russell’s “Antlers,” which was due out mid-April. It’s now expected to come out later this year. And there’s no word yet on when the Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson-led “Spiral” will haunt “Saw” franchise fans now that it’s been pulled from Lionsgate’s release schedule.

Action fans will take a trio of big hits as they miss out of the expected premieres of “No Time to Die,” the new Bond sequel that’s been moved from April to November, “Fast & Furious 9,” which is being delayed from this May until spring of 2021, and “Mission Impossible 7” which is no longer shooting for the time being.

Those looking for rom-com relief might be disappointed to learn that Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s “The Lovebirds” won’t come out in April, as it experiences an indefinite delay.

And these are dark days for Disney fans since the Mouse House has paused production on its entire upcoming slate of live-action features, from the new take on “The Little Mermaid,” to “Peter Pan & Wendy” and even “Shrunk,” as well as releases that had been planned for Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel" and Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley.”

And even though filming has finished on the live-action “Mulan,” and the movie already had its Tinseltown premiere, Disney has pushed back the wide launch until later this year.

Television

The situation is much the same for the small screen.

New episodes are going dark for some late-night shows, including “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” both of which plan to return no sooner than March 30. And Andy Cohen is hitting pause on his “Watch What Happens Live.”

Taping for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" will suspend as of next week.

A trio daytime TV talk shows have stopped production, too: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Wendy Williams Show.”

And brace yourselves, love match fans! Production on the next season of “The Bachelorette” is currently on hold, too.

Other shows in production limbo include “Grace and Frankie,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Witcher,” “The Morning Show” and more.

So where should entertainment lovers turn for a fix during these trying times?

Well, not the stage, of course, since Broadway shut down last week. Besides, that wouldn’t be very conducive with self-quarantine protocols anyway.

Instead, simply rest assured that with on-demand films and more streaming services available than ever before, there’s a very good chance you already have access to years’ worth of past prime programming you’ve never even seen, as well as endless opportunities to rewatch old favorites.