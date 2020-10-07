Here are all the holiday movies coming to Netflix this season

Whether you're going to go hang out with your far-flung family or stay at home and hunker down this holiday season, Netflix has the lineup for you. On Wednesday, the streaming service released its "here for the Holidays" schedule of upcoming holiday-themed movies, most of which are sweeter than a sugar cookie with icing on top!

Here's a list of some of our favorites — and be sure to note the dates: The streaming service is definitely not waiting until December to get this holiday party started!

Joe Lederer / fotojo

"The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two"

Goldie and Kurt — er, Santa and Mrs. Claus — are back for a whole new adventure, along with siblings Kate and Teddy, who saved Christmas last time. This go-round, though, Kate and her possible stepbrother-to-be Jack have to save the North Pole from the Belsnickel, who threatens to end Christmas for good. (Nov. 25)

NETFLIX

"Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square"

Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski? Sign us up! In this tale, rich lady Regina (Baranski) comes back to her hometown to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer ... just as Christmas is coming. But Dolly may just have a way to change her mind. Alert: 14 original songs with words and music by Parton will be featured! (Nov. 22)

Steve Dietl / NETFLIX

"Holidate"

Sloane and Jackson hate the holidays, and as singletons end up getting parked at the kid's table. But this season, they make a pact to be each other's "holidate" over the next festive year ... and discover they make a perfect team. (Oct. 28)

Ricardo Hubbs / NETFLIX

"Operation Christmas Drop"

Congressional aide Erica forgoes Christmas to travel across the Pacific in hopes of securing a promotion. But she clashes with her guide Andrew, who wrangles her into his pet project: a special delivery of gifts and supplies sent to island locals. (Nov. 5)

Gareth Gatrell / NETFLIX

"Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"

Toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) makes the most fantastic toys. But his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, and it's up to his granddaughter to heal the rift. Featuring original songs by John Legend and others. (Nov. 13)

NETFLIX

"The Princess Switch: Switched Again"

Duchess Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) inherits the throne and hits a rough patch with her boyfriend, so it's up to her double Princess Stacy to get the star-crossed lovers together. But there's a royal who could steal Margaret's heart in the process. Bonus: Hudgens is returning for "The Princess Switch 3," and production begins in Scotland later this year for a 2021 release, according to Netflix. (Nov. 19)

DESIREE DO VALLE / NETFLIX

"Just Another Christmas"/"Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem"

Grinchy Jorge takes a fall on Christmas Eve, and wakes up in his own "Groundhog Day" scenario, where he has to deal with what he's done the other 364 days of his year. (Dec. 3)

NETFLIX

"Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas"

Benjamin "Mr. Christmas" Bradley is an interior designer with an obsession for the holiday season. He takes viewers behind the scenes as he garlands, tinsels and decorates the heck out of homes. (Nov. 18)

NETFLIX

"How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding"

Family rebel Tumi begrudgingly joins her dysfunctional family for their first Christmas holidays in years, but it's not the reunion everyone was hoping for. And it looks like she just might ruin her sister's Christmas wedding! (December)

NETFLIX

"A Trash Truck Christmas"

Hank finds out that Trash Truck doesn't know what Christmas is, so he sets out to show him and their friends what the holiday is all about. Plus, they just might be able to help Santa in a pinch. (Dec. 11)

Also add to your queue: "Überweihnachten" (November); "Dash & Lily" (Nov. 10); "Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2" (Nov. 27); "The Holiday Movies that Made Us" (Dec. 1); "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3" (Dec. 4); "Home for Christmas: Season 2"; "Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" (Nov. 27)

Just for kids: "Alien Xmas" (Nov. 20); "Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday" (Nov. 24); "A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas" (Nov. 27); "Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!" (Nov. 29) "Angela's Christmas Wish" (Dec. 1); "Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday" (Dec. 3); "Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas" (Dec. 4)