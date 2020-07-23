Here are the 7 most scathing lyrics from the Chicks' new album, 'Gaslighter'

Formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, the Chicks' newest album is a scathing expose of their personal lives that proves the trio are still not ready to make nice.

Much of the album, titled "Gaslighter," seemingly deals with the messy divorce of lead singer Natalie Maines from actor Adrian Pasdar in 2017. “Everyone is drawing from their own lives, but I was the one going through it at the time,” she told Howard Stern when asked about the inspiration.

The Chicks are composed of singer Natalie Maines and multi-instrumentalist sisters Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Strayer. The Chicks

“As far as relationship songs go, in our minds, the way we laid it out on the record, it kind of takes you through a journey, you know? All the feelings of divorce. It’s not all pain. I think what it is is raw. I was writing from my perspective as I was going through it in real time.”

On a podcast in 2019, Maines also said as much about the album's inspiration. “My relationship fell apart, and I had a lot to say,” she said. “Our last album was the most personal and autobiographical we’ve ever been. And then this one is 10 times that.”

Many of the songs on "Gaslighter" deal with very personal, on-the-nose details, seemingly painting the singer's ex as a cheater. Maines' ex was so worried about the album's lyrics he reportedly tried to petition a court to stop the release of the new music, arguing that the songs could violate a confidentiality clause in the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

Their divorce was finalized on December 19, 2019, but because of their agreement, Maines has been pretty mum on giving explicit details about her private life other than what's on the album.

Album cover for "Gaslighter." The Chicks

Here, we rounded up some of the most scathing sets of lyrics from the album's best songs.

7. "For Her"

Wish I could go back

And tell my younger self

You're a fighter

You just don't know it yet

This is a track we can all relate to, as we all have a fight in our rearview mirror we wish we could warn our younger selves about. One of those fights for Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire is the backlash they received in 2003 after speaking out against then President of the United States George W. Bush.

"Playing music is something you can do no matter what," Strayer told Carson Daly on TODAY. "We may have lost a certain contingency of the crowd but our fans were still there for us. I wouldn't say it was easy but I don't regret any of it to be honest."

6. "Gaslighter"

'Cause, boy, you know exactly what you did on my boat

And, boy, that's exactly why you ain't comin' home

Save your tired stories for your new someone else'

Cause they're lie-lie-lie-lie-lies

When discussing the lead single from the album, "Gaslighter," many fans have drawn comparisons to the current President of the United States, but Maines said that is not who she wrote it about. “I mean, I see Trump in it,” she recently told the New York Times. “But that is not who I wrote it about.”

This boat is a constant theme on the album. More on that later....

5. "Sleep at Night"

Remember you brought her to our show at the Hollywood Bowl

She said, "I love you, I'm such a fan"

I joked that you can love me as long

as you don't love my man

There's nothing funny about that

Here, Maines is seemingly describing a time when she may have actually met the other woman talked about on much of the new album.

4. "Everybody Loves You"

Why does everybody love you?

They don't know the things that I do

Why does everybody love you?

They don't know enough about you

In this ballad, Maines laments how her perception of her lover differs from the perception of those around her.

3. "Sleep at Night"

My husband's girlfriend's husband just called me up

How messed up is that?

It's so insane that I have to laugh

But then I think about our two boys trying to become men

There's nothing funny about that

In this verse of the song, which the group performed on TODAY last week, Maines gushes about the awkwardness of dealing with an affair, while also trying to parent her two children.

2. "Tights On My Boat"

And you can tell the girl who left her tights on my boat

That she can have you now

Probably the best burns on the album come in "Tights On My Boat." In reality, Maines recently explained that part of this genius set of lyrics is made up. “I hate to disappoint, but that’s not true. That’s just fun,” Maines told Stern of the infamous leggings.

But while the article of clothing discovered on the boat may be fantasy, the vessel itself is real. “I didn’t say there wasn’t a boat involved,” she explained. “I’m saying there weren’t tights.”

1. "Tights On My Boat"

I hope you die peacefully in your sleep

Just kidding, I hope it hurts like you hurt me

Need the Chicks say more?