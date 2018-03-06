Awkward! A look back at 6 cringeworthy moments in 'Bachelor' finale history

share tweet pin email

See? This season of “The Bachelor” wasn’t so boring, after all. All we needed was a little patience.

Say what you will about Arie Luyendyk Jr., but he’s not afraid to admit on national TV that he made a mistake. As we learned on the “Bachelor” season finale on Monday night, he broke things off with the woman he proposed to, Becca Kufrin, and is together again with the runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

ABC

Under most circumstances, this would have been an incredibly awkward situation. But in the world of “The Bachelor,” it wasn’t totally surprising. (Anyone else have intense Jason Mesnick flashbacks while watching the show on Monday night?)

Below, we revisit some other uncomfortable moments in past “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” finales.

Brad Womack chooses no one, 2007 “Bachelor” season

Womack could have picked DeAnna Pappas. He could have picked Jenni Croft. Instead, he picked neither.

That’s not how “The Bachelor” is supposed to go, is it?

Of course not. So Womack returned to the show in early 2011 and found love with Emily Maynard, proposing to her in the finale.

ABC Womack's second chance at love didn't work out so well, either.

Alas, they announced the end of their relationship that June.

The Jason Mesnick/Melissa Rycroft/Molly Malaney love triangle, 2009 “Bachelor” season

This should sound familiar to you: A “Bachelor” gets engaged to one woman, then changes his mind and decides he wants to be with the other woman.

ABC via AP Rycroft's happiness with Mesnick was short-lived.

Mesnick called off his romance with Rycroft on “After the Final Rose.” “Since this all ended, things have been different. Over these last few weeks I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Molly,” he told host Chris Harrison. (Eerily enough, that’s pretty much what Luyendyk told Kufrin on Monday night.)

Rycroft was understandably upset with Mesnick. “I wish more than anything that last day you would have just let me go instead of doing this to me. I am so mad at you,” she said through tears.

Fortunately, Rycroft was able to bounce back quickly. She’s now a happily married mom of three and has a successful TV career.

Mesnick got his happily ever after with Malaney. They have two children and recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Could that bode well for Luyendyk and Burnham? Only time will tell.

Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi’s intense breakup, 2010 “Bachelor” season

To paraphrase Chris Harrison, this may have been the most dramatic breakup in “Bachelor” history — though it all played out months after the conclusion of Pavelka and Girardi's season.

Mark Brendel / ABC via Getty Images Those smiles disappeared pretty quickly.

Pavelka and Girardi sat down with Harrison for a televised interview that aired in July 2010. They bickered, they raised their voices, tears were shed. Emotions were so raw that Girardi stormed off the set.

“You are the meanest person I’ve ever met in my life!” she cried.

The two ended up on the now-defunct spinoff “Bachelor Pad” in 2011. Not surprisingly, it was not a warm and fuzzy reunion.















Juan Pablo Galavis won’t tell Nikki Ferrell he loves her, 2014 “Bachelor” season

Galavis chose Ferrell but didn’t propose to her. He couldn’t even bring himself to tell her, “I love you.” He did say, “I like you ... a lot,” which is ... something.

Rick Rowell / ABC via Getty Images Galavis was in "like" with Ferrell.

They tried to work out their issues on the reality series “Couples Therapy,” to no avail. By late October 2014, word got out that they had split.

Nick Viall wants to know why Andi Dorfman made love with him, 2014 “Bachelorette” season

Viall felt blindsided when Dorfman picked Josh Murray instead of him. He was still searching for answers when he sat face to face with Dorfman on “After the Final Rose.” Regardless, it may not have been the best time to share the intimate deals of their fantasy-suite date with the world.

“Knowing how in love with you I was, if you weren’t in love with me I’m just not sure why you made love with me,” he commented.

Getty Images Viall put it all out on the table during "After the Final Rose," and Dorfman was not pleased.

Dorfman quickly put Viall in his place, saying, “I think that’s kind of below the belt. That’s something that should be private and kept private.”

That’s all water under the bridge now. The two hashed things out when Viall was the “Bachelor” in 2017, and he apologized.

Peter Kraus won’t propose to Rachel Lindsay, 2017 “Bachelorette” season

Lindsay wanted Kraus to make a commitment, but he was reluctant to pop the question. Hey, if he wasn’t ready, he wasn’t ready. But his choice of words left something to be desired.

“I want somebody who knows what they want to do,” Lindsay told Kraus.

“Great! Then go find somebody to have a mediocre life with,” he shot back.

It was said in the heat of the moment, and it didn’t change the fact that most of “Bachelor” Nation loved the guy. And Lindsay loved him, too — just not enough to gamble on an uncertain future with him.

My Ace ♠️🖤 #RnB A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:40pm PST

She instead accepted a proposal from Bryan Abasolo; a year later, they’re still together.

