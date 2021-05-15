Henry Cavill slams critics of his relationship, says he's 'very happy in love'

One month after going public with his girlfriend, Henry Cavill is speaking out about his relationship with Natalie Viscuso.

The 38-year-old actor shared a selfie with Viscuso on Instagram Saturday, taking to the caption to pen a lengthy message that addressed the criticism their relationship has received across social media since they went public.

Henry Cavill. Thomas Samson / AFP via Getty Images

“Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late,” he began the caption. “It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating’, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

While it's unclear exactly what Cavill is referring to, it could be because many of his fans have been questioning the legitimacy of his relationship with Viscuso.

Cavill continued in his post, writing, “We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others.”

“So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop,” Cavill added. “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true.”

The “Justice League” star urged his fans and followers to “move forward with positivity.”

“I am very happy in love, and in life,” he concluded the message. “I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

Cavill, who has been notoriously private about his love life in the past, went public with Viscuso on April 10 in a sweet Instagram post. The actor shared a photo of the couple sitting across the table from each other as they played a game of chess.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” he wrote in the caption.

Viscuso, who currently serves as vice president of Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment, shared the same photo on her own Instagram.

She took the opportunity to tease her boyfriend in the caption, writing, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?”