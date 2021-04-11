Henry Cavill looks absolutely smitten!

The "Justice League" star, who is notoriously private about his love life, went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, on Saturday by sharing a sweet photo of the couple playing chess.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill wrote.

In the photo, the English actor, 37, is smiling at his "love" from across the table as she appears to be pondering her next move on the chess board.

Who is Natalie Viscuso?

Viscuso, who works as a vice president of television and digital studios ar Legendary Entertainment in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn, also shared the photo on her Instagram, where she has 31,000 followers. (And will likely attract plenty more now that she's dating the A-lister!)

"Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?" she wrote.

Eagle-eyed fans were also quick to notice that Viscuso was featured on "Super Sweet 16" back in 2005. The episode is described as, "Natalie has just moved from dull Roswell, New Mexico to glamorous La Jolla, California to live with her wealthy dad and step mom. At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentley's and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?"

Cavill's most high profile romance was in 2013 when he briefly dated "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco. While the "Man of Steel" actor doesn't usually open up about his love life, speculation was rampant after he was photographed holding hands with a mystery blond in London this week, who turned out to be Viscuso.

After going public on Instagram, Cavill's photo had racked up more than 2.2 million likes, along with more than 30,000 comments from fans.

Some expressed their excitement and well wishes for the couple.

"I'm so happy for you, congrats wishing you the best!" one person wrote.

Henry Cavill on July 12, 2018. Thomas Samson / AFP via Getty Images

"Well if this isn't the cutest thing I've seen all day. Happy for you!" someone else added.

Other fans added their well-wishes with along with a twinge of jealously.

"Alexa, play that should be me," one person wrote. Another said, "Please tell me this is for a movie."

One fan offered a hilariously dramatic message of congratulations, writing: "I will never love again but congratulations Henry!"