HelloFresh cuts ties with Lea Michele following 'Glee' co-star's allegations

Lea Michele's partnership with HelloFresh has ended.

The meal kit company announced Tuesday it is terminating its relationship with the actress after she was called out on Twitter by a former "Glee" co-star who responded to her Black Lives Matter tweet by alleging Michele made her life on the set a "living hell."

HelloFresh partners with actors and influencers to promote its meal kits on social media and in advertising.

HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately. — HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) June 2, 2020

On Friday, Michele tweeted about the killing of George Floyd.

"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter," she wrote.

Samantha Marie Ware, who had a recurring role on the sixth season of "Glee," then called her out Monday in a tweet that has now been liked more than 400,000 times.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--- IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD..." she wrote.

Ware wrote in a tweet that Michele made her "first television gig a living hell." Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Michele hasn't responded to the allegations. However, other "Glee" actors have chimed in on Twitter, including Dabier Snell, who guest-starred on a 2014 episode of the show.

Snell tweeted, “GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE 'I DIDNT BELONG THERE' F--- YOU LEA.”

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on all six seasons of “Glee,” shared GIFs that many fans on social media thought was her way of addressing the matter.