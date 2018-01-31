share tweet pin email

Helen Mirren is an Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress who we think could rule over every territory she visited if she so chose.

Still, we'd never quite placed "The Queen" actress in a rap arena.

Fortunately, James Corden did have that particular vision, and on Tuesday night's show "The Leisure Seeker" actress donned a crown and a cape, striding through her subjects to join him for "The Late Late Show's" rap battle skit, "Drop the Mic."

And the 72-year-old took no prisoners. Shrugging off her cape and tossing the crown into the crowd, she was ready to face off with fellow Brit Corden.

Youtube / CBS Helen Mirren greets her public on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Tuesday.

"Bow down, James, bow down," she started before they even began.

"We're not at home any more," he told her. "I'm the king in this studio."

He sent out a dis by noting that it was Meryl Streep, not Mirren who ruled in America. But she shot back, "He's obsessed with my exes; sorry, James, I'm not single. But you know I taught your little mister to tingle."

Classic racy Mirren!

CBS Helen Mirren: actress, teacher, rapper (with Corden) on Tuesday's show.

"I'm not playing around, like you're not Dame Judi Dench," he threw at her later.

"The only role you play is 'Guy Who Begged to Be Here,'" she tossed out, adding, "This battle is fun, I'm glad that you asked — it's the only bit you didn't find in Jimmy Fallon's trash."

Hey, if he can bring up Streep and Dench, it's only fair to give him back "The Tonight Show" host.

But let's face it, Mirren completely beheaded him with this battle-closer: "See women are a force to be reckoned with. And I reckon I wrecked you, you've been to hell and back, b---."

And that is how you drop the mic!

