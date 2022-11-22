Helen Mirren on ex-boyfriend Liam Neeson: 'I love him deeply to this day'

Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson may have dated in the 1980s but, in the end, they were not suited for one another, she says in a new interview.

“We loved each other,” Mirren, 77, told AARP The Magazine. “We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He’s such an amazing guy.”

The two actors have spoken about their romance before.

Helen Mirren, left, and Liam Neeson, right. Getty Images

“We lived together,” Mirren said on Britain’s “The Graham Norton Show” in 2017 when she and Neeson were both guests. Neeson noted they lived together for four years.

“We were a serious item for awhile,” said Mirren, who can be seen in the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923."

The pair met on the set of the 1981 movie “Excalibur,” which was one of Neeson’s earliest films.

Neeson, 70, described standing on the film's set in Dublin, Ireland, with his friend and co-star Ciarán Hinds and being thunderstruck after seeing Mirren for the first time.

"She walked from like 100 yards away, dressed as (her character) Morgana Le Fay, and (Ciarán and I) both went, 'Oh f---,'" Neeson said.

“I was smitten,” he added.

“I never knew that. You never told me that before,” Mirren replied, prompting “awws” from the crowd.

Mirren went on to marry director Taylor Hackford in 1997, while Neeson married the late Natasha Richardson in 1994.