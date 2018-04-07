Helen Hunt says a 'Mad About You' reboot would be 'the dream'

share tweet pin email

What’s old is new again, especially when it comes to '90s TV shows.

Successful revivals of old-school series such as “Roseanne,” “Will & Grace” and “Full House” keep cropping up left and right — with no sign of stopping. And if Helen Hunt has any say in it, “Mad About You” will be the next beloved show to come back for a second round.

The 54-year-old actress told People that she’s hoping to reunite with her former co-star, Paul Reiser, 60, for a reboot of the Emmy-winning series, which ran for seven seasons on NBC between 1992 and 1999.

“The dream is to get to do it,” she told the magazine. “I’ve been watching ‘Will & Grace’ and laughing so hard out loud, they’re just crushing it.”

“Mad About You” followed the lives of young married couple Paul (Reiser) and Jamie (Hunt), who eventually had a daughter named Mabel.

Alamy Stock Photo Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser in the beloved NBC sitcom "Mad About You."

After all, Hunt's dream could come true! Sony Pictures Television Studios has had informal talks about bringing the series back, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources hinted that the revival would take place in current day, and would follow Paul and Jamie’s life as empty nesters after Mabel goes off to college.

Reiser, who recently had a role on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” told TODAY last fall that he’d consider joining if there is a second act for the show. "For years, I've said no," he admitted. "Now I'm thinking it's possible, maybe."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Paul Reiser stars on 3 different streaming services simultaneously Play Video - 3:11 Paul Reiser stars on 3 different streaming services simultaneously Play Video - 3:11

Hunt and Reiser have remained close friends since the show ended nearly two decades ago. “Reboot, or no reboot we have lunch once a month,” she also told People. “We really enjoy and care for each other.”

The actress joked that her daughter now gets excited when Reiser calls because she loves “Stranger Things”: “She’s never seen an episode of ‘Mad About You,’ but she’s super psyched about ‘Stranger Things!’”

A reboot would certainly introduce the series to a whole new generation. Fingers crossed!