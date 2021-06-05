'In the Heights' movie premieres in Los Angeles: 'Every Latino family should see this'

For a brief moment on Friday night, Hollywood became New York City's Washington Heights.

At the TCL Chinese Theater, which reopened for the first time this week, celebrities and Latino influencers walked the red carpet during the premiere of "In the Heights," presented by the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival.

“In the Heights,” the film based on the popular Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical of the same name, is the latest directorial endeavor of Jon M. Chu. It’s the story of a community living in a working-class neighborhood and the various struggles — from paying for Ivy League tuition to keeping a bodega open to falling in love — that people in the district face.

On the red carpet, Chu told TODAY that he had been inspired to tell the story of “In the Heights” after seeing it on Broadway.

He said it spoke to his own experiences being raised by Chinese immigrant parents in Northern California.

“What it felt like to be raised by your family, not just your parents but your aunts and uncles … I understood the universality of making a film like this,” he said.

Later, during a Q&A after the showing, he told the audience that he had profound memories of working on the film.

“I loved my experience so much that I named my son ... 'Heights.' I thought that was the most beautiful word seeing behind your windowsill,” he said. “I want to say 'Heights' every day of my life and I wanted him to as well.”

Other stars also spoke about the importance of representation in media.

Leslie Grace, who plays Nina in the film, said she used her character’s story to process her own journey. When she walked on set, she said she “had never felt so at home.”