Heidi Montag revealed she's ready to welcome baby No. 2 — when she's not filming "The Hills: New Beginnings."

When asked when Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, plan on having their second child, the 32-year-old reality star told Page Six: "I asked MTV when would be the best time (to get pregnant) and they said, 'Right around January!'"

She continued, "That’s when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly, because we’re not filming."

The pair are currently starring in the first season of "The Hills: New Beginnings," a sequel to the popular mid-2000s reality series "The Hills." The revival reunites the cast members from the original, alongside their children and friends, and follows their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles.

In July, MTV renewed the series for a second season.

Spencer Pratt, Gunner Pratt and Heidi Montag. Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

Montag and Pratt are already parents to 1-year-old son Gunner.

Before Gunner's birth, Montag revealed to TODAY she would be OK if her son ended up in reality television like his mom and dad.

"I think TV’s going to change a lot in the next however many years, so I think it’ll be interesting to see where that goes," she said. "I definitely would be open to that. I’ve had a lot of great opportunities come from that as well, so I certainly would be very protective and hands-on with it, but if that’s something he wanted to do, I’d certainly support him."

Montag's revelation that she is waiting to have her second baby on MTV's shooting schedule wasn't the only thing she recently got candid about.

On this week's episode of "The Hills: New Beginnings" Montag revealed her plans to continue a career in music, after quitting years ago when she didn't quite find the success she had hoped for.

"Not many people know it, but I've always wanted to be a pop princess," she revealed. "I spent $2 million on my pop career, and I actually had a very successful online album," she said, claiming, "I'm really big in the underground gay community." She also boasted that she was "No. 4 in Tokyo" with the single "Higher."

And even though Montag stepped away from that career because she lost money and her son Gunner soon arrived, she still has plans to get back into it.

"I've had a lot of time in the last few years to reflect, and one of the biggest things in my life is, you know, being a Christian," she said. "So I really want to put out a great, faith-based, positive song."