Heidi Montag shares adorable pics of Gunner in anniversary tribute to Spencer

Heidi Montag is raising a toast to her and Spencer Pratt's nine-year wedding anniversary with sweet new pics of their adorable baby boy, Gunner.

So what if the couple's official anniversary was actually this past April?

Happy 9 year anniversary! It was love at first sight. I knew my life would never be the same. You are my soulmate, my heart, my soul, my best friend, my everything. We have fought through so much to be together. Every moment of it has been such a blessing. I knew I had to follow my heart and have faith in love and in you. Best decision of my life. Thank you so much for our son! This is been the best 11 years of my life. It continues to get better every moment, every day, every year. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to tell you! I didn’t think our love could get deeper until @gunnerpratt arrived! Not only are you the most amazing husband, you are the most amazing father! I can’t wait to see the journey life has in store for us!

"Happy 9 year anniversary! It was love at first sight. I knew my life would never be the same. You are my soulmate, my heart, my soul, my best friend, my everything," the former "Hills" star, 31, gushed in the caption of two Instagram snaps of the couple with little Gunner, whom they welcomed Oct. 1.

The new mom acknowledged that the pair, at times, fought hard to stay together.

"Every moment of it has been such a blessing. I knew I had to follow my heart and have faith in love and in you. Best decision of my life," she wrote.

The reality TV vets, who began dating 11 years ago, tied the knot on April 25, 2009 ... which would mean they celebrated their eighth anniversary this past April, not their ninth. But it appears Montag's post was celebrating the day she and her husband eloped in Mexico. (Remember, "Hills" fans?)

Regardless, Montag had plenty to be grateful for, including baby Gunner, who, she wrote, has made the couple's love that much stronger.

Wrote Montag, "This is been the best 11 years of my life. It continues to get better every moment, every day, every year."

"Not only are you the most amazing husband," she told her hubby, "you are the most amazing father! I can’t wait to see the journey life has in store for us!"

