Heidi Montag is currently making her small-screen comeback on "The Hills: New Beginnings." But on the latest episode of MTV's reality TV reboot, she revealed she has another goal — and a higher calling.

Montag now wants return to her musical roots and become a Christian singer.

"Not many people know it, but I've always wanted to be a pop princess," she revealed on Monday night's episode. But, as she went on to explain, she certainly tried to make people aware of that in the past.

"I spent $2 million on my pop career, and I actually had a very successful online album," she said, claiming, "I'm really big in the underground gay community." She also boasted that she was "No. 4 in Tokyo" with the single "Higher."

But all of that is behind her now.

"I stepped away from it, first of all, because I ran out of money," she said. The other reason? The arrival of Gunner, the son she shares with husband Spencer Pratt.

Spencer Pratt, Gunner and Heidi Montag attend the premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" at Liaison on June 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

But now that her reality TV salary is back and Gunner will soon be turning 2, she's ready to give it another go — with a faithful twist.

"I've had a lot of time in the last few years to reflect, and one of the biggest things in my life is, you know, being a Christian," she said. "So I really want to put out a great, faith-based, positive song."

Or, as she described it to fellow "Hills" star Justin Bobby Brescia, she wants to make something with a "heartfelt Christian vibe."

She even dropped a few lyrics for him.

"How am I here again, I keep stumbling / Lord, I can't do it on my own /Carry me, strengthen me, fill me / Only you can answer my prayers," she read aloud, adding, "I don't know if it's good enough."

Brescia thought it was, and he encouraged her to keep working on it.

And she plans to, even if God only wants her "to do it for one person out there."

Besides, she also has the support of Pratt, who's already cheering on his "Christian rock star" wife.