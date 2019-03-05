Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 5, 2019, 6:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

MTV is taking viewers back to "The Hills" this year with a revival called "The Hills: New Beginnings," but only part of the classic cast will return for the revamped reality TV series.

The most notable holdout is former leading lady Lauren Conrad, but fans of LC will certainly see her ex-BFF, Heidi Montag, on the new show. In fact, the friend-turned-foe is already opening up about their relationship before the new series even starts.

Or, rather, their lack of relationship.

In a cover story for the April issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, 32-year-old Montag said, "Sometimes things happen that will change how you feel about people, and sometimes it's very permanent."

What could take two young women from inseparable to irreconcilable? As "Hills" fans found out on the season three premiere — aptly titled "You Know What You Did," after Conrad's most iconic line from the series — all it took were some sex tape rumors.

In particular, rumors about Conrad appearing in a risqué video with ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler. Conrad believed her pal and then-boyfriend, now-husband Spencer Pratt (aka Team Speidi) were behind the gossip. (He admitted his part in it all years later.)

"I thought with Lauren and me, we would've been friends again," Montag told Cosmo.

Alas, no luck.

Last September, in a chat with Zack Peter's #NoFilter podcat, Montag explained that it's Conrad who remains unwilling to renew their relationship.

"I’d be willing to move forward and put things behind us," Montag said. "We would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, 'Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,' type-of-thing. But I don’t think she would ever be ready for that."

In that same interview, Montag noted, "Lauren just holds grudges a little bit."

Fans will soon get to hear more — at least from Montag — when she, Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner and more return to their TV roots in "The Hills: New Beginnings." And when do, they'll be joined by some new L.A. pals, including actress Mischa Barton.