Heidi Montag introduces new son in a series of TikTok videos

Heidi Montag Pratt is feeling the Christmas spirit and sharing sweet new videos of her second son.

In a series of TikTok videos, the mom of two introduced fans to baby Ryker, whom she and husband Spencer Pratt, 39, welcomed on Nov. 17.

In one video, set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Montag, 36, is holding baby Ryker in a gray carrier and standing in front of a beautiful Christmas tree. A Cards Against Humanity filter shows a card that reads "All I want for Christmas." When the card flips, the words "Exactly what you'd expect" appear as Montag Pratt points to her son.

In another TikTok, we see Montag Pratt cradling her pregnant belly this past fall, wearing a long gray dress as AJR's "The Good Part" plays.

During the lyric "can we skip to the good part" Montag Pratt cuts to a video of herself holding Ryker in a blue onesie in front of the Christmas tree. Looking radiant in jeans and a pink sweater, she's clearly happy with her adorable holiday present.

Montag Pratt captioned the video, writing "Here is Ryker! So happy! #baby #blessed #thankful"

The mom of two initially hid the newborn's face when she announced his name on Snapchat last month, covering it with a blue heart emoji. But in another recent TikTok, Montag Pratt is seen holding Ryker before an interview and asking, "Ready for your closeup?" as the camera zooms in on his tiny face.

"The Hills" alums also share a son, Gunner Stone, 5. The couple announced in June 2022 that they were expecting baby no. 2. The star has been open about her fertility struggles and said it took "about 18 months" to conceive Ryker.