Heidi Klum shares update on her coronavirus tests, kisses husband through glass

After revealing earlier this week that she was experiencing symptoms of coronavirus but hasn’t been able to get tested, Heidi Klum shared that she was tested yesterday and is awaiting results.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge shared a video kissing her husband, Tom Kaulitz, through glass.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” she captioned the video posted on Instagram. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back."

"We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other," she added. "As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further.”

The 46-year-old supermodel continued, writing, “These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe.”

“Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world,” she wrote. “We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well.”

Klum finished her caption on a positive note, adding, “I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge revealed on her Instagram Stories Friday that she was suffering from some of the respiratory symptoms of coronavirus but has been unable to receive testing.

“I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here," she said. "I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one.”

Klum will be taking time off of “America’s Got Talent” while she handles her symptoms, which included “a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose.”

The supermodel is still awaiting her results but wants fans to protect themselves as well as others.

"Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good," she said.