/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Heidi Klum hopes the third time will be the charm.

The supermodel and “America’s Got Talent” judge, 45, is engaged to Tom Kaulitz, a 29-year-old guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel.

Klum announced the news Monday with a photo on Instagram.

“I SAID YES ❤️,” she wrote in the photo, which features a close-up of her engagement ring.

A rep for Klum also confirmed the news to TODAY.

Klum has been married twice before. In 1997, she and Ric Pipino tied the knot, but that union ended in 2002.

From 2005 to 2014, she was famously wed to Seal, with whom she has three children — sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 13, and daughter Lou, 9. She also has a fourth child, 14-year-old daughter Leni, from a previous relationship, although Seal officially adopted her while he was still married to Klum.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attended the Unicef Summer Gala Presented by Luisaviaroma cocktail party at Villa Violina on August 10, 2018 in Porto Cervo, Italy. Anthony Ghnassia / Getty Images

Klum and Kaulitz first went public with their relationship in May of this year.

2018 has turned out to be a year of change for Klum. In September, she announced that she, along with Tim Gunn, was leaving "Project Runway" after 16 seasons in order to focus on creating a new series for Amazon.

Some things, though, didn't change this year. Klum continued to make a name for herself with her intricate and fantastic Halloween costumes when she wowed all of us by dressing up as Princess Fiona from "Shrek."