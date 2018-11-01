Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Heidi Klum continued her reign as the queen of Halloween by becoming a princess.

The "America's Got Talent" judge unveiled her latest show-stopping costume on Wednesday when she became Princess Fiona from "Shrek" at her 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo nightclub in New York City.

Heidi Klum transformed into Princess Fiona for her latest amazing Halloween costume. WireImage

Klum's boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, also underwent a transformation to become Shrek, marking the rare Halloween where Klum has been joined for a couple's costume.

"It’s special that I finally found my Shrek,” Klum told Entertainment Tonight. "I kind of always wanted to be Fiona, but I never had the Shrek to do it with.

"It is so sweet that he’s actually doing this. I’ve done this many times, doing prosthetics and all of this stuff, so for him to go through this is pretty phenomenal."

Heidi Klum also had boyfriend Tom Kaulitz join in the fun by transforming into Shrek. WireImage

The supermodel gave a glimpse at what went into their transformation with some behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram.

It was the latest memorable creation from the former "Project Runway" host, who started her tradition of elaborate costumes in 2000. Last year the supermodel came as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video.

Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson from the "Thriller" video. Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Her other previous dazzling costumes have included five clones of herself, Lady Godiva, a body with no skin, an elderly woman and Jessica Rabbit.