While Heidi Klum can't host her annual Halloween bash due to the coronavirus pandemic, that isn't stopping the supermodel from celebrating her favorite holiday!

Klum, 47, starred in a short horror film alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz and four kids. She shared the 5 minute and 31 second movie on Instagram for her fans and followers to enjoy. (To be honest, it really is kind of scary!)

"Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home," she wrote in the caption. "Be safe, be spooky and spend time with family."

In the movie, Klum and her husband try to assure kids Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 they can still have fun at home even though Halloween is cancelled this year.

"2020 is the worst year ever," one of her kids said. But that all changes in the sinister short when lightning strikes and the kids turn into mummified zombies who chase their mom around the house.

On Friday, Klum teased something special was coming. She shared a scene from the film along with the caption, "Who are these zombie mummies and what have they done with my kids?!"

She also shared a behind the scenes look at filming, including her oldest child, Leni, turning into one of the frightful creatures.

"Halloween is extra special this year because I am getting help from my kids!" she shared in another post, which included a photo of her four children decked out in their scary costumes and ready to film.

Klum has a reputation for going all out on Halloween. In one scene, she disguised herself as a wooden wall and bulletin board to hide from her zombie kids. On Friday, Klum shared a time-lapse video of the brown make-up being applied all over her body and asked fans to guess her costume. Of course, no one could have guessed that!

For her second look, she disguised herself as a part of a marbleized bedspread to hide from the creatures in her house.

There's a reason why Klum is the queen of Halloween. Some of her past costumes include dressing as Michael Jackson from the "Thriller" video, a stunning old woman and Princess Fiona from "Shrek."

While big gatherings may be canceled, it isn't stopping Klum or other celebrities from enjoying the holiday. Kelly Clarkson, Drew Barrymore and plenty of others have also shared their Halloween looks.