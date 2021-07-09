Heather Morris gets tattoo honoring Naya Rivera 1 year after her death

Heather Morris has gotten a permanent reminder of her friend and former "Glee" castmate Naya Rivera, one year after Rivera's tragic drowning death.

Morris, 34, showed off a tattoo on the side of her left forearm on Instagram Thursday that featured the words "tomorrow is not promised," a phrase Rivera tweeted just days before her death.

Heather Morris (left) paid tribute to her former "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera with a tattoo in her memory on the 1-year anniversary of Rivera's death. Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

"It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption," Morris wrote. "You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being “that sassy queen” in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

The poignant tattoo for Morris came a year to the day after Rivera died at 33 when she drowned in a lake outside Los Angeles while swimming with her 4-year-old son.

Morris showed off her tattoo with the words "tomorrow is not promised" in memory of Rivera, who tweeted that phrase days before her drowning death. heatherrelizabethh/Instagram

Six days before her death, Rivera posted a selfie on Twitter, writing "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised."

Morris was one of multiple "Glee" cast members who paid tribute to Rivera on Thursday.

Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz and Matthew Morrison also shared images of Rivera on Instagram with heart emojis and remembrances.

Thursday marked the latest difficult milestone for Rivera's friends, family and "Glee" co-stars, who also honored her in January on what would've been Rivera's 34th birthday.

In the wake of her death, the "Glee" cast also gathered at the lake where Rivera drowned to say an emotional goodbye.

Morris and Rivera were particularly close after playing Brittany S. Pierce and Santana Lopez on the Fox comedy-drama, respectively. The two cheerleaders in the glee club fall in love and later get married.

“We both knew how special it was,” Morris said in a video tribute to Rivera a month after her death.