Heather Locklear recalls 'gross' #MeToo moment filming 'First Wives Club'

Heather Locklear is getting candid about an uncomfortable #MeToo moment she experienced while filming "The First Wives Club."

A "gross" incident with a male co-star prompted Locklear to ask that her name not appear in the credits of the 1996 comedy, the actress alleged while chatting this week with "Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald" podcast hosts Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Locklear opened up about a "gross" on-set incident that happened with a male co-star during shooting of "First Wives Club." Donato Sardella / Getty Images

The movie starred Goldie Hawn, Better Midler and Diane Keaton as divorcees whose husbands left them for younger women. Playing one of the younger wives, Locklear, 58, is seen sitting beside actor James Naughton, 74, during a funeral scene.

"There was a couple of scenes that they cut out of me and then the only scene that I had, I had no lines and one of the actors — we were at a funeral — and he was supposed to take his hand and touch my breast. And they showed that," said Locklear.

But, continued, Locklear, "He actually touched more than that. It was kind of gross. So I just said, 'Can you just take my name off the credits since now I don’t have any lines?' ... So it was creditless."

Shocked, Braff responded, "So, wait, you’re in 'First Wives Club' but the only thing that happens is a man grabs your breast?"

Locklear, who was starring on Fox's hit series "Melrose Place" at the time, alleged that Naughton's groping went far beyond what was written in the script.

"He doesn’t grab it," she responded. "He actually outlines my areola with his finger. It didn’t say that in the script! I was like (gasps) and I'm so glad (the camera is) following his hand down because my face, my mouth is fallen open and I can’t believe it and don’t do it again. Just one take and let's go."

The setting of the scene made the groping even more bizarre, said the star. "We were in a funeral," she said. "We were on the benches of the church."

Locklear, who shares daughter Ava Sambora, 22, with ex-husband Richie Sambora, 61, added that she went into the movie's shooting believing her role would be much bigger.

"There was more to the part. I had filmed the bigger, bigger scenes and they just thought ... I don’t know. Maybe I was bad in it," she said.