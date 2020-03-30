Heather Locklear jokes that her 'Melrose Place' character's dark roots are back

It's been more than two decades since Heather Locklear played Amanda Woodward on "Melrose Place" — but you'd never know it by her hair!

Locklear, 58, made a rare appearance in an Instagram stories video Friday shot by her daughter, Ava Sambora, 22, according to People. In the video, she expressed thanks to those working during the coronavirus pandemic, then poked fun at the dark roots in her hair.

Heather Locklear in 2016. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"I want to let you all know that the ’90s are back,” she said, pointing to her dark roots. “Amanda Woodward’s roots are alive and well and I think we should embrace it ladies and a few men.”

The actress, who wore jeans and a gray sweatshirt in the clip, ended her message by asking fans how they've been busying themselves while in self-quarantine. “We will get through this by staying apart," she said.

Locklear, center, with "Melrose Place" co-stars Laura Leighton and Andrew Shue. Deborah Feingold / Corbis via Getty Images

Locklear has been keeping a low profile since she was officially discharged from rehab last September. She was ordered to a residential mental health facility for 30 days after she pled no contest in August following two arrests in 2018.

The actress received four consecutive Golden Globe nominations for best actress during her time on "Melrose Place," which aired on Fox from 1992 until 1999. The show followed the drama-filled lives of a group of young adults who all lived in the same trendy Los Angeles apartment complex.

The CW revived the show for just one season in 2009, but fans began wondering if a new reboot was in the works last November when several of the show's stars reunited for a night out in New York City.

Josie Bissett, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga all posed for pics during their evening together.

Just a few months before, in August 2019, Zuniga told TheWrap she "would be totally open" to the idea of a new "Melrose Place" reboot.

"I’m pretty sure, that if the writing was good, that someone could gather all of us together," she added.