Heather Locklear engaged to boyfriend Chris Heisser

Congratulations are in order!

Heather Locklear is engaged to her boyfriend, Chris Heisser.

Locklear, 58, has been engaged since the end of April, a source told TODAY.

“They are really happy together,” a close family friend of Locklear, told TODAY. “Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her.”

Heisser and Locklear were high school sweethearts who reconnected, the friend said, and have been on and off for the last few years.

The friend told TODAY the couple got engaged as they “were celebrating her year of sobriety.”

The “Melrose Place” actress was discharged from a rehabilitation facility in September. A judge had ordered the actress to a residential mental health facility for 30 days after she pleaded no contest in August following two arrests in 2018. She was charged with fighting sheriff’s deputies and first responders during a pair of visits to her Southern California home.

The friend told TODAY that Locklear is in "a great place" now and feeling "strong and clear-headed."

Locklear has reportedly been cooking for her family and delivering food to her older parents during the coronavirus pandemic. She has also been going on walks and gardening.

"It's really amazing to see how she managed to turn things around," the friend added.

Locklear has a daughter Ava, 22, with her ex Richie Sambora, a longtime guitarist and co-songwriter for Bon Jovi.

Ava graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles this spring with a bachelor's degree, in psychology and a minor in women’s and gender studies. Her famous mom’s Instagram is filled with photos of the 22-year-old celebrating her graduation.

Hopefully, we’ll see Locklear's engagement photos soon as well!