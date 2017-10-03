'HeartBROKEN': Celebrities remember rock legend Tom Petty

share tweet pin email

As news of rock legend Tom Petty's death spread Monday, his fellow entertainers — including musicians from every genre — honored the Gainesville, Florida-born star, who scored Top 40 hits in the 1970s, '80s and '90s as both a solo artist and as the leader of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Tom Petty, rock 'n' roll legend, dies at age 66 Play Video - 4:11 Tom Petty, rock 'n' roll legend, dies at age 66 Play Video - 4:11

The three-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer — who, along with rock icons Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne, was also a member of the 1980s supergroup Traveling Wilburys — was best known for his jangly rock singles, including "American Girl," "Refugee," "Don't Do Me Like That," and "Free Fallin'.'"

He and his band the Heartbreakers landed their first No. 1 album on Billboard's Top 200 charts in 2014, "Hypnotic Eye."

Julie Jacobson / AP Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Ariz.

Petty died Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

Celebrities and friends took to social media to share condolences and memories of the rocker.

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ï¸ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Is this true?????????

Please say it's not!!!! https://t.co/hqOe72O8na — Reba (@reba) October 2, 2017

I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.

Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty was on my Mount Rushmore of rock heroes. The writing, the voice, the band. HeartBROKEN. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

âyou belong somewhere you feel free.â

— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

âVery sad to say goodbye to Tom Petty, he was a kind and generous man, an excellent musician..." - pg. In full https://t.co/Wd4Amhqm2M pic.twitter.com/fLVzrXjpOs — Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) October 3, 2017

My ï¸ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin' music, hard to believe you're gone. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 2, 2017

What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

Today Just gets worse . The very talented musician , writer Tom Petty has just passed away . Another great has... https://t.co/7L6gdlMD3E — Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty gone? Thatâs just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

Shocked & upset 2 hear about #tompetty 'we got lucky when we found uâ¦.ââ¦RIP https://t.co/MlqRwhKEWC — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) October 2, 2017

Tom petty - what a day - — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 2, 2017

Today America lost one of its musical giants. Thank you Tom Petty for all the music. To me you will live forever. pic.twitter.com/L6TrMBa6os — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) October 3, 2017

Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017

No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 2, 2017