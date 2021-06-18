HBO Max dropped a brand-new mystery Thursday night, and viewers have been buzzing about it on social media ever since.

But as with most mysteries, this one has a twist. It wasn’t a show. Instead, it was a cryptic email sent out to some subscribers, and now — spoiler alert! — the popular streaming service has revealed the culprit behind the whodunit.

It all started when users received a message with the subject line “Integration Test Email #1.” In the body, it read, “This template is used by integration tests only.” And that’s it. Soon Twitter was flooded with jokes about the email, as well as a debate about whether it was simply an innocent gaffe or a clever marketing strategy to get people talking.

While it accomplished the latter, HBO Max insists it was the former.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

A heart emoji followed the explanation, which seems appropriate given how much some subscribers loved the funny fallout from the mistaken message. Even HBO bigwig Jason Kilar, who’s the CEO of WarnerMedia, got in on the joke.

Mare of Easttown ☑️

Friends Reunion ☑️

Integration Test Email #1 ☑️ — Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) June 18, 2021

And his bit of hilarity was in good company.

INBOX: Integration Test Email #1, an intriguing new drama from HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EdRxZegQ3a — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 18, 2021

Lol if it turns out the HBO Max email goof is a stunt for a new show called Integration Test Email then congrats to the marketing team — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) June 18, 2021

Others responded with their faux enthusiasm for next season’s “Integration Test Email #2.”

I hope Integration Test Email gets renewed for a second season #HBOMax — Matt (@Mattvsfood) June 18, 2021

But things changed after HBO tweeted out the real story behind the email, as the unnamed intern blamed for the mistake suddenly became the subject of sympathy, empathy and a whole lot of encouraging advice.

Intern, you're doing great. This'll be a great answer when an interviewer asks "what's the biggest production error you've made". This isn't your fault, it should not have been possible for this to happen.@HBOMaxHelp very uncool to throw intern under the bus, even anonymously. — aprotim 💉💉🎉| অপ্রতিম | அப்ரதிம் | अप्रतिम (@aprotim) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,



Every rule and every policy/procedure has a story like this behind it.



Good job being part of the discovery of a new vulnerability. You'll be part of the solution to prevent this from happening again!



(Let us know about your next finding! 😛) — Tinker Secor (@TinkerSec) June 18, 2021

Hope the intern knows we're cheering for them, we've all been there :) — Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) June 18, 2021

All the same, here’s hoping that particular intern doesn’t go there again.