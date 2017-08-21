share tweet pin email

John Stamos turned 54 on Saturday, and he celebrated his big day on social media two very different ways.

In one Instagram post, the "Fuller House" star looked back to his early days, and in another, he showed his back — and a bit more — to his followers.

#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes! A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Yes, the birthday boy stripped down to his birthday suit to shower among some palm fronds for one racy photo.

"#54 and clean," he wrote in the caption.

That shot understandably left his fans quoting Stamos' most famous character, Uncle Jesse — his catchphrase "Have mercy!" showed up again and again in the comments.

But he also gave them reason to say "aw!"

Earlier in the day, Stamos shared a throwback pic from when he was a little boy with a big toothy grin.

"It’s a wonder just how much of life sits before me eagerly (almost impatiently) waiting to reveal it's gentle, imperfect, often unimaginable beauty," he wrote alongside the image. "When I’ve been willing to suspend my judgment, hold my criticism, proactively find the positive, and most importantly embrace wonder, I’ve found authentic happiness."

He then included a sweet note to his followers.

"To stumble safely this far together is a real wonder," he added. "Thank you for the lovely birthday wishes. Sending you much, much love!"