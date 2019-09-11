At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Hasbro announced a new Monopoly board game on Tuesday: Ms. Monopoly.

The niece of Mr. Monopoly, a “self-made investment guru," is replacing her uncle in the new edition of the beloved classic.

But that's not the only change that she's bringing to family game night across the country. Instead of properties and real estate ventures, players can invest in female innovators and the groundbreaking inventions they created.

It's Monopoly with a new twist. Monopoly

"(W)e want to recognize and celebrate the many contributions women have made to our society and continue to make on a daily basis,” Jen Boswinkel, senior director of global brand strategy and marketing at Hasbro, said in a statement.

One issue that the new edition, which is slated to hit shelves in mid-September, is taking on is the gender pay gap. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women earn 81% of what their male counterparts make.

"Ms. Monopoly is also the first-ever game where women make more than men — a fun spin in the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men," a statement from Hasbro explains. "However, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too."

In Ms. Monopoly, every time a woman passes Go, she earns $240, while a man makes $200, per USA Today.

Not everybody is loving the new spin on the family favorite. The announcement video has been down-voted on YouTube.

People are also taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the subject.

"As a woman, I find #MsMonopoly sexist. Equality doesn't mean women make more than men. #EpicFail way to go @Hasbro," wrote one user.

However, another added: "Thank you @Hasbro for MS MONOPOLY. Woman need this kind of head start in order to help them to feel empowered."

Ms. Monopoly can be preordered from Walmart for a suggested retail price of $19.99.