Pop Culture

Has 'Will and Grace' changed your life? Tell TODAY about it for an upcoming segment

TODAY

We are counting down the days until "Will & Grace" comes back on-air — and we know we aren't alone in the wait!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

'Will and Grace' reboot: Stars say it feels like they never left

Play Video - 5:12

'Will and Grace' reboot: Stars say it feels like they never left

Play Video - 5:12

Have you or someone you know been personally impacted by the show? Tell us about it and your story could be featured on our program! Simply fill out the form below and in the "Description" field, tell us how the show "Will & Grace" has affected your life or that of someone you know. A producer will be in touch if your entry is selected for an upcoming segment!

More: Pop Culture TV On the show

TOP