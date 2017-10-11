share tweet pin email

Reading Ronan Farrow’s meticulously reported account of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual transgressions, on the heels of the New York Times exposé that broke the story, I felt physically ill. You see, I’d interviewed many of the women who have come forward.

I spent 13 years covering movies for a major national newspaper and as such, had stellar access to the Weinstein Company’s top stars. Let me assure you, access was key. And Harvey was the key to getting that access. It pains me to admit it now, but there was something special about being up close to such major, major names, and I never wanted to do anything to jeopardize that opportunity.

Looking back, I can see that all of us who worked in the industry were complicit in feeding the Weinstein parable of the powerhouse and visionary producer who could spot talent and usher it to the top.

I spent years covering Weinstein films, all in the name of getting up close and personal with his A-list stable of talent to secure buzzworthy anecdotes for front-page profiles.

I talked to Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd numerous times, for various projects, but there was no mention of sexual harassment; the two have since revealed his deplorable and disgusting behavior towards them.

I tried on Jennifer Lawrence’s stilettos in Toronto, while she was promoting "Silver Linings Playbook," the Weinstein film that would go on to win her the Oscar. I talked dogs with Jennifer Aniston for "Derailed," a Weinstein release.

Renee Zellweger? We had salads and chatted about fashion while she promoted "Miss Potter." Colin Firth? We sat down after the premiere of "A Single Man" and talked about Tom Ford. Michelle Williams and I lounged around in a suite at the Waldorf-Astoria while we gabbed about "My Week with Marilyn." The list goes on and on and on. And every experience, for the most part, was seamless and lovely and untroubled.

When a celebrity would be unwilling to do an interview for whatever reason, I was told it took one call from Weinstein, known far and wide as a bellowing, bellicose bully, and they’d suddenly say yes. Because that’s how things worked.

In the shadows were the pervasive, perennial rumors. That’s all they were at the time, tales of sexual peccadillos, of unsavory situations involving women. The word rape was never used. But you knew that Harvey Weinstein wasn’t someone to mess with. He had power. He had reach. He had an impressive set of lungs and would ream you out if you got on his bad side.

I was a reporter, a single mom raising a kid on my own after my husband died. Before that, I was trying to get a foothold in a brutally competitive business and that meant earning the trust of big-name talent. Both of those were not exactly conducive to paying attention to the creepy stories that were whispered at parties, the smelly underbelly of those glitzy red-carpet premieres we slavishly covered.

In this business, access was everything.

As for the also-rans, the hyped actresses who somehow wound up discarded after once earning magazine covers? It was easier to look the other way than to ask why, after being the darlings of the moment, they were so quickly cast aside. Now, of course, actresses like Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette have come forward to say that after they rejected Weinstein's advances, he took intentional steps to damage their careers.

It sickens me to acknowledge that in some tangential way, I too helped make this possible. That I played by the rules for my own benefit, knowing it behooved me not to ask too many uncomfortable questions, to let rumors just be rumors and assume that’s all they were — the scuttlebutt of those jealous of Weinstein’s awards prowess. That it was easier and more fun to break bread with glamorous movie stars than to pay attention to how their films got made in the first place. Plus, there's a practical reason so many of us reporters shy away from the tough stuff: publicists were and are the gatekeepers and if you upset talent, if you asked the icky and thorny questions, you'd be barred from future contact.

In the wake of this news, Harvey Weinstein has lost his job. His wife has left him. His resurrection appears as unlikely as "Furious 7" winning an Oscar.

As more and more women come forward with nearly identical stories of hideous hotel room attacks, it boggles my mind.

And it tugs at my heart. Because I was part of it.

TODAY's Donna Freydkin was an entertainment reporter at USA TODAY for 13 years. Follow her on Twitter here.