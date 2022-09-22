"Don't Worry Darling," director Olivia Wilde's newest film starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, is only about two hours long.

But the drama about the movie goes on forever!

The latest entry in the saga: Styles' mother, Anne Twist, posted an Instagram of herself and some friends going to see the film in France. The pictures she shared are full of happy-mom smiles, and she wrote in the caption, "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent! Really enjoyed from start to finish. Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual 😊 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

While we assume that Styles, 28, and his mom never discuss the intimate scenes in the film, all that really matters is that the former One Direction member has a devoted parental following.

And that should have been the end of it, right? Proud mama, cute pictures, lots of "awww." But apparently, amid the cheers and applause in the comments section of Twist's post were lots of naysayers. And it was enough to get Twist to comment again — this time in her Instagram Stories — with a tart rejoinder.

"'If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all,'" Twist, 53, quoted in the story. "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea, don't go ... If you don't like me, please don't follow me. Simple."

@annetwist via Instagram

She had plenty of backup on the first post; one fan wrote, "WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE MOM 😭" while another wrote, "some of these negative comments need to seriously get a grip and a reality check."

Anne Twist and son Harry Styles at a post-Brit Awards party in London in 2013. Richard Young / Shutterstock

"Don't Worry Darling" came out in U.S. theaters on Sept. 19, preceded by reports of a fair amount of behind-the-scenes shenanigans: Did Styles spit on Chris Pine? (No, Wilde told Stephen Colbert.) Did Wilde, 38, leave ex-husband Jason Sudeikis for Styles? (Also no, she says.) Did Shia LaBeouf get fired, or quit the film? (Fired, she's said.) And what about that rumored feud with star Florence Pugh?

All of this at the start of Oscar season, a time of year when mud is frequently flung at awards contenders.

Well, don't worry, folks, the drama continues.