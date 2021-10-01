Watch Harry Styles pull off an epic gender reveal for a fan mid-concert

Now this is how you do a gender reveal!

Harry Styles just helped a pregnant fan find out the gender of her baby in a truly epic way during his recent concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The fan caught the singer’s attention by holding up a sign reading, “I’m having a baby, please make it your business,” a reference to lyrics from his 2017 song, “Kiwi.” The woman she was with held up another sign asking Styles to “open these gender results," according to a photo shared by Twitter user @calamity_vol6_ and others.

The “Sign of the Times” singer, 27, agreed to open the gender results on stage. But first, he called the fan’s husband, Mike, and put him on speaker.

“We’re at Bridgestone!” Styles told Mike as the audience cheered, as seen in a video shared by Twitter user @edenbatesss. “Can you hear the crowd?”

“I have your baby’s gender,” the Grammy winner continued. “This is all very exciting. I can assure you, this is not one of those things where you go to the theater and it actually happens every night, and it feels like it happens once every never.”

When Mike asked Styles to open the envelope, the singer said with joking impatience, “Yeah, I’ll get to it!”

Eventually, he led the crowd in a countdown and revealed the results: “A little baby girl!”

The stadium lit up with pink lights, and Styles dropped to his knees and mock wept what looked like dramatic, fake tears.

“That’s what I wanted … is that what you wanted?” he said to the delighted fan.

"Goodbye, Mike," he added to her husband on the phone. "Congratulations!”

Styles is on a roll when it comes to heartfelt interactions with fans. During another “Love on Tour” show earlier this month, he shared some spot-on dating advice with a fan holding up a sign reading, “Should I text him?”

“I have a question: Is he nice to you?” Styles asked the fan.

When the fan’s friend revealed that this mystery guy was not nice, Styles had some strong advice.

"In my opinion, if you should (text him), this isn't even a question,” he said. "If we're wondering if we’re playing games, if you’re wondering, 'Should I text him? Should I not text him? … I can't text him too soon.’

He added, "My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games — trash, trash, trash, not for you!”