We simply cannot stop watching this adorable video of Harry Styles playing with a baby

If you need a dose of adorable to get through the midweek doldrums, look no further.

A newly released video from Harry Styles features the 28-year-old actor and musician sharing his screen time with the only co-star cute enough to draw attention away from the hitmaker himself.

On Tuesday, Styles dropped a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of his “As It Was” music video that clocks in at just under three minutes.

But there’s 20 seconds in particular that could entertain fans of the former One Direction singer endlessly.

Harry Styles meets his adorable match in the behind-the-scenes video for "As It Was." Harry Styles/ Youtube

At the 1:46 mark, Styles holds a baby in his arms, and the scene couldn’t be sweeter.

As it plays out, Styles raises the infant up Simba-style and then proceeds to play with his new pint-sized pal.

Styles' co-star steals the spotlight. Harry Styles/ Youtube

While the baby seems to be enjoying the playdate, eventually, as is often the case with little ones, it ends in tears.

But not for Styles.

Sometimes fans cry when they meet their favorite star. Harry Styles/ Youtube

He beams as he bids his co-star farewell.

Fans who want to see more of Styles, sans baby, can tune into TODAY May 19. That’s when the “Watermelon Sugar” singer will perform for our Citi Summer Concert Series live on the TODAY Plaza.