'Harry Potter' stars return to Hogwarts in enchanting 1st reunion teaser

HBO Max just released a new teaser trailer for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," the much-anticipated cast reunion marking two decades since the release of the franchise's first movie, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

In the brief clip, a woman who might be Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) holds up a copy of the wizarding newspaper The Daily Prophet with the headline, “Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni.”

The return to Hogwarts is just around the corner. HBO Max / YouTube

As the trailer continues, several stars from the series receive their invitations — by owl, presumably — to the reunion special, just as Harry received his Hogwarts letter so many years ago.

In true “Harry Potter” style, Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) receives an oddly specific invitation addressed to him at “The Coffee Shop, Chelsea,” while Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) examines a letter emblazoned with the Hogwarts crest.

Mark Williams (Mr. Weasley) is also spotted on board the Hogwarts Express, and a woman who looks like Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) strides down Platform 9 ¾.

The reunion special premieres Jan. 1, 2022 and will feature interviews with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Watson, as well as several other cast members including Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman and Jason Isaacs.

Watson, who was 11 when the first movie came out, recently shared a throwback photo of her and her co-stars on Instagram and a caption about what the world of “Harry Potter” has meant to her over the years.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time,” she wrote. “I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.”