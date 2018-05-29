share tweet pin email

Neville Longbottom has written his own fairy-tale ending.

British actor Matthew Lewis, who played Longbottom in the "Harry Potter" movies, announced on Monday that he tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy.

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

Lewis made the announcement on social media, joking that he missed the opportunity to see one of his favorite bands, the Arctic Monkeys, because he was busy getting married.

Lewis, 28, has grown into his hunky looks since he first played the chubby, shy wizard who attended Hogwarts School with Harry Potter as a 12-year-old.

Everett Collection Matthew Lewis (at right) shown playing Neville Longbottom in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" in 2007.

Since his "Harry Potter" days, Lewis has gone on to star in the romantic drama "Me Before You" and land a role in the new Amazon series "Ripper Street."

But it was his role in the magical films that helped bring him together with Angela Jones, who is a Florida native and lifestyle blogger. She is not, as some fans first thought, the actress in "Harry Potter" who plays character Luna Lovegood.

Everett Collection Matthew Lewis shown playing Neville Longbottom (at right) in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in 2011.

The couple first met in 2016 when Jones worked with VIPs at events at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which is part of Universal Studios in Orlando (Universal Studios is owned by TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal).

A few months after meeting, the two got engaged in Paris, according to her personal blog.

"I never believed in soul mates until we met,'' Jones wrote. "We came from two different countries, 4,334 miles apart, and yet we were one and the same."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.